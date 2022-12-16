Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $45.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

