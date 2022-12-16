Kava (KAVA) Tops One Day Volume of $53.31 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Kava has a market capitalization of $258.31 million and $53.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00071679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00051843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021730 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 350,562,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,557,596 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

