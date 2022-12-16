Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,625. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

