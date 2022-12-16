Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
KYN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,625. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
