KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 395,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,594. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

