Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of 235% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,523 call options.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.9 %

KDP stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.