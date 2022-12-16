KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.
LTC Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
