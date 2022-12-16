KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

LTC stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

