Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 154,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,417. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

