Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 27,213 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises about 3.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,535 ($18.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 135,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

