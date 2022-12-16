Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.77. 17,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.