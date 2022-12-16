Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for approximately 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.2% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 4,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

