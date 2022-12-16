Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $998,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCV traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $62.62. 681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,401. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36.

