Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 193,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $4,852,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 184,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 383,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363,770. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

