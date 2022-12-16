Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.36. 5,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

