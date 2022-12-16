Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

