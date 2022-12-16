Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises about 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after buying an additional 1,363,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after buying an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

KIM stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

