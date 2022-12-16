Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KXS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price objective on Kinaxis and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$208.11.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$151.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 361.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$145.68. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$182.79.

Insider Activity

About Kinaxis

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total value of C$1,543,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$804,896.66. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total transaction of C$1,543,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$804,896.66. Also, Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 625 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.91, for a total value of C$91,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,904.58. Insiders sold a total of 15,625 shares of company stock worth $2,323,735 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

