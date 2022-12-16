Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.75.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $270.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.84. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $180.05 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,657,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

