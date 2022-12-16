KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

KLAQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. KL Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of KL Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 749,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 458,124 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,959,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 114,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

