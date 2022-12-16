KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,830,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Trading Down 5.3 %

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $384.75 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.85 and its 200-day moving average is $343.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.