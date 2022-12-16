KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $370.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $384.75 on Monday. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.41.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

