Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €16.56 ($17.43) and last traded at €16.68 ($17.56). Approximately 6,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.70 ($17.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $275.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.40.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.