Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Up 1.8%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.71). Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 24,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.67).

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.49 million and a PE ratio of -139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.06.

About Kooth

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

