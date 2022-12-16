Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.68

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.68 and traded as high as $32.31. Koppers shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 112,634 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $640.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $536.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,012,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.