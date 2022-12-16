Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.16. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 187,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 337,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 101,323 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 88,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

Further Reading

