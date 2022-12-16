Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.29.

NYSE LMT opened at $485.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

