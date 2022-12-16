Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

