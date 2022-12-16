Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $0.53-$0.53 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -199.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,677.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 167.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

