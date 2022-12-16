Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.42 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,786 shares of company stock worth $3,461,931 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

