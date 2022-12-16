Kyrrex (KRRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $213.81

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Kyrrex has a total market capitalization of $80.35 million and $213.81 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyrrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001908 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kyrrex has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kyrrex

Kyrrex’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

