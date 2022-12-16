L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $281,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

