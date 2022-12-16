Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $275.00.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $229.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

