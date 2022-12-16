Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $446.06 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

