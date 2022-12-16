Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives $140.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $195.40 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.33. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at $2,027,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

