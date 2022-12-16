Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.45

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.45 and traded as low as $23.73. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 37,725 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

