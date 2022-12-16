Larry W. Ross Sells 575 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Larry W. Ross sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $14,582.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,085.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $22.11 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 510,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

