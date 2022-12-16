Laura E. Niklason Sells 330,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $937,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,600,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Humacyte Price Performance
NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Humacyte to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Humacyte to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
