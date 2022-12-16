Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.18.

TSE:LB opened at C$33.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 137.98%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

