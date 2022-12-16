Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Grows Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises about 1.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.10% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIL. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 94.9% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after acquiring an additional 294,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 57.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 145,914 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.9 %

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,857. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

