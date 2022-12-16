Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $2.86 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 18,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $88.15. 562,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,199,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

