Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 632 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 4.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,358. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $185.72 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.36 and its 200-day moving average is $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

