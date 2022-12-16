Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 2.9%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 269,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 863,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPTX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
