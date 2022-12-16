Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.18

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $16.15. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 9,540 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.78) to GBX 397 ($4.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

