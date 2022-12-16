Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Lennar Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

