Leslie B. Daniels Buys 15,000 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,892 shares in the company, valued at $238,459.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Redwire stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.92. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. Research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
