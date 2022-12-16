Leslie B. Daniels Buys 15,000 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,892 shares in the company, valued at $238,459.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Redwire Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.92. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. Research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Redwire by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Redwire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.