Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.62

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 340,336 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $3,477,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.