Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.62

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 340,336 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $3,477,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

