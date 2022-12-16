Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $15.78

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $15.22. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 8,591 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares in the company, valued at $53,459,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,446,399 shares of company stock worth $190,897,350. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,324,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,148,000 after purchasing an additional 408,446 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

