Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Lincoln National by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.