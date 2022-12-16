Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $146,306.16 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $457.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $3,725,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liquidity Services Company Profile

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

