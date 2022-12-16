Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $37.63 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,477,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,448,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00237336 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $127.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.