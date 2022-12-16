Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $478.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

